Rebounding, defense lead to Illini win over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On a night when they shot less than 40% from the field and less than 30% from three, the Illini used the other end of the floor to beat Nebraska 71-59.

Five different Illini scored in double figures for the day, lead by Ayo Dosunmu and his 18 points. Kofi Cockburn recorded another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Trent Frazier had the moment of the night when he made a 70+ foot heave, from the opposite free throw line, at the half time buzzer. Video of that shot is in the highlights above.

“Some day the shot might not just fall, but you got to just rely on your defense and we did that good today, got stops when we needed to help us win the game,” Dosunmu said.

“That’s our identity, that’s who we are. The one thing I know translates on the road, and it translates in postseason play,” Brad Underwood said. “Defense, defense, rebounding, rebounding, and making things as challenging as you can for the other team. That translates and that’s what we’re going to continue to build this identity on.”

Illinois travels to Northwestern on Thursday night.