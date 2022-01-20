Rauch wins Athlete of the Week

CLINTON (WCIA) — Kaitlyn Rauch is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Clinton senior recently scored her 1,000th career point and is leading the Maroons this season to a 21-4 record so far and the top seed in the upcoming Central Illinois Conference tournament. Seeing all her hard work pay off was rewarding for Rauch, who is the second player on her team to reach the milestone, joining Mallory Cyrulik, who has more than 1,500 career points.

“It was really a big goal of mine to reach 1,000 points,” she said. “I didn’t start my freshman year, and just being able to achieve that in three years is really amazing. And I’m proud of it.”

