Raper, Janas named All-Big Ten First Team

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Baseball’s season finished up Saturday, but Sunday they got some awards to pass out. Senior Jackson Raper and Sophomore Justin Janas were named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

It is the first of each of their careers. Raper led Illinois with 13 home runs, which also had him ranked second in the conference. In his first full season, Janas boasted a .391 batting average and got on-base in more than half his at-bats.

Andrew Hoffman, Branden Comia, and Ryan Hampe were also named to the Third Team, while Riley Gowens made the Freshman Team.