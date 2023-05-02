PAXTON (WCIA) — Getting over hurdles is something Brianna Dixon knows well but after setting high standards for herself sophomore year, winning a state title in the 100-meter hurdles, her biggest competitor is now herself.

“I feel like I’ve actually beat her already,” Dixon said about sophomore self. “So now it’s about learning to beat me now.”

For the SEMO commit, winning a state title down in Charleston is important, but this year she’s raising the bar looking for a state title and to hit her PR at the same time.

“Sophomore year, the year I did win state, I didn’t really leave with many PR’s,” Dixon said. “But last year I PR’d in all my events, so I’m expecting hopefully I can do the same in my events as well.”



“She has high expectations and like she told me from the start, ‘I expect to have a state championship again,'” Rantoul head coach George Washington said.

In her journey to get back to Charleston, Dixon dropped the 300-meter hurdles to focus on the 200-meter dash. She’ll still compete in the 100 hurdles and high jump after finishing runner-up in both events last year. Her 5’7 high jump this spring has already surpassed last year’s mark at state, while her 200 time of 25.15 seconds would have won the 2A state title last season.

“My mentality this year is just, ‘You’ve done this before, let’s do it again, but make it better,'” Dixon said.



“She’s a humble beast, like she knows what she can do, but she’ll let you see if before she’ll tell you,” added Washington. “Bri got to be Bri. That’s all she can do is be Bri. If she’s Bri and she wakes up, I don’t think nobody can beat her.”



“I want to make sure I leave with no regrets because I really loved my high school season,” said Dixon. “I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished so I don’t want to end my final season with problems, because I didn’t have any problems with my last seasons and I want to go into college with that good feeling that I left that behind let’s start a new journey.”

And she’s hoping that journey includes multiple first place finishes at state later this month.