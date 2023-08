(WCIA) — Several Illini made watch lists just days before they begin their training camp. Defensive Lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. made the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list. The trophy is presented to the best defensive player in college football each year.

Randolph also made the Outland Trophy watch list alongside offensive lineman Isaiah Adams. The trophy is awarded to the best interior lineman in college football.

Illinois starts training camp Thursday, August 3rd.