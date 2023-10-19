CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two big players for Illinois on offense and defense may be a game time decision if they are good to go for Saturday’s game against Wisconsin. Defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. and running back Reggie Love III did not travel to Maryland, where Illinois took the road win over the Terapins.

Linebacker Tarique Barnes and offensive guard Josh Gesky were cleared last week. Both guys traveled to Maryland, but didn’t play. Defensive back Zach Tobe was cleared for Saturday, he went down with an injury against Maryland. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema says he’s hoping to get the green light for Randolph and Love on Saturday.

“Anytime you have the whole week to know when someone may or may not be there, but we’re still holding on hope for those two,” Bielema said. “To have the game plan, but we’ve stressed since day one with these guys, it’s next man up. Take advantage of the opportunity you’ve been given. I thought T Strain was a great example on Saturday, probably played his best game and was off the bench for Zach Tobe. Anytime you have a guy that’s a multiple game starter, their window to return I think is a little bit more accelerated if they get clearance.”

Illinois kicks off Saturday at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT.