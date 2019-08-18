Rain or shine, Tuscola puts on pads for the first time

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The rain Saturday morning didn’t stop the Tuscola Warriors. Andy Romine and his crew took advantage of the first day of pads and got to work.

The Warriors went 9-2 last season, falling to Maroa-Forsyth in the 2A quarterfinals. They have 17 letter winners back from last year, that got some valuable experience due to injuries. The senior class is ready to step up and continue the Tuscola football tradition.

“Really pleased with how they’ve responded, really pleased. You talk about seniors and it’s really their team, and our seniors haven’t allowed us to practice poorly yet,” Romine said. “Maybe the most important thing that I’ve seen is our seniors have a big chip on their shoulder.”

“Our senior class has gotten the impression that we’re going to be the dropoff of Tuscola Football, but I think that’s the biggest thing that people are going to see this year, is that’s not going to happen,” Logan Tabeling said. “We’ve got a team where the majority of seniors played a little bit last year, so we have some experience and we’re going to get after it.”

Tuscola starts their season at home against Villa Grove-Heritage.