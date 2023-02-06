LINCOLN (WCIA) — The pain of losing last year’s sectional title game to Mahomet-Seymour on their home floor still lingers for this year’s Lincoln girls’ basketball team.

“We came into this season and we said, ‘This is revenge season. We’re out to get everybody that got us last year,'” Lincoln junior guard Kloe Froebe said.



“We don’t like to lose and that just cuts deep because we’re like, ‘That’s just not us,'” Lincoln junior guard Becca Heitzig said.

After losing three starters and not having any Seniors on this year’s squad, the Railers are putting together a season never before seen in Lincoln. At 28-0, the Railsplitters have broken the school record for wins in a season, wins in a row, and won the program’s first conference title since 1999.

“I’m really not concerned with the record,” Lincoln coach Taylor Rohrer said. “Our goal is to get to state, our goal was never to go undefeated. It’s just the kids have had a direct mindset of what they want.”

But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the Railers as leading assister and second-leading scorer Becca Heitzig has missed more than a month with a broken hand. She’s since returned and Lincoln is focused on the ultimate goal.

“A State championship of course,” Froebe said.



“I think it’s just something that’s deep inside of us, we’re not underachievers,” said Heitzig. “I feel like it’s just we want to be the best.”



“I think that we know we can do it, we just have to go out and execute,” Froebe added.

As the top seed in the Rochester sectional, that run for a title begins next weekend at the Bloomington Regional for the Railers.