Raiders return playmakers, ready to make a CIC run

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — After a run to the quarterfinals in 2018, the Central A&M Raiders have the experience to make a run in the conference and postseason this year.

The Raiders return keys players at a number of position, but most importantly their quarterback Connor Heaton and receiver Jacob Paradee. The dynamic duo fuels the Raiders air attack, and ground game.

CAM went 8-4 last season, falling to Argenta-Oreana in the 1A quarterfinals. They were 4-3 in conference with losses to St. Teresa, Tuscola, and Warrensburg-Latham. The Raiders feel they have a chance at the conference title but it still runs through the Bulldogs and Warriors. Two teams the Raiders haven’t beat since 2012.

“People say, and in my opinion, it can’t be a rivalry until you beat somebody so it’s been a while since our program has beat either one of those two teams and right now we’re trying to knock on the front door and see what we can do,” head coach Brent Weakly said.

“Going deep in the playoffs last year, that gives us the experience that we wanted and so coming in this year we’re not having as much pressure and we know what we’re doing and stuff,” Paradee said. “We don’t take losses very easy, we take that to heart so we’re going to try and win all of our games and see where it takes us.”

Central A&M opens their season on the road Friday night, at Westville.