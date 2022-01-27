Quinn wins Athlete of the Week

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Jalen Quinn is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Warriors senior scored his 2,000th career point this week in a win over Arthur Christian, becoming the only player in school history to reach the landmark, and one of a very select group of players in the area to ever net that many points. The Loyola signee says he’s thankful for the opportunity to be able to accomplish the rare feat.

“It means a lot to me, it’s something that you know ever since a kid, I dreamed of, a milestone that I dreamed of and to finally to get it to come true my senior year and playing with all my friends, I can’t thank them enough for putting me in the right position and my coaches as well but overall just feels amazing to finally reach that milestone,” Quinn said.

