Quinn spends time on ice, before preparing for Olympic tryout

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The fastest man in Big Ten history is spending a lot of time on the ice.

“Some call me intern, some call me head zamboni driver,” former Illini sprinter Devin Quinn said.

Quinn fulfilled the requirements for his recreation, sport and tourism degree last spring by becoming the U of I ice rink zamboni driver.

After finishing the class, the Florida native decided to continue the gig.

“It’s like driving a big golf cart. You know it is really fun. It’s ice so you can drift,” Quinn said. “Every Zamboni driver has this right of passage where they hit the boards like head on almost.”

Quinn is parking the Zamboni for now though to start training professionally full time. He’ll work out at the University of Florida as he pursues his dream of running in the Olympics. Quinn has already qualified for the US Trials in the 100 meter dash after posting a Big Ten conference record 10.01 second run at the NCAA Championships last June. The six-time All-American still needs to hit the 200 qualifying standard, he’s come within seven hundredths of a second.

“I’ve been planning for this potential for a long time,” Quinn said. “These next few months are really important.”

Quinn wants to go sub 10 in the 100 and below 20 seconds in the 200 but says he’s not focusing as much on clocking times, as the process it takes to reach his goals.

“When the gun goes off it’s a matter of, are you going to execute your race or not? If you execute it, you’re probably going to run fast but it’s getting to that point of preparing myself for that,” Quinn said.

He says he’ll run multiple professional races in both the U.S. and internationally before the Trials in June.