Quincy Notre Dame joins Big 12 for spring football

WCIA — Quincy Notre Dame is joining the Big 12 conference for one season in football only, for an unprecedented spring slate set to play out in 2021. The move was announced by the league on Thursday, as it will split into three ‘divisions’ allowing all 12 teams to conference only games for the seven week regular season.

QND will pair with the twin cities, joining Normal West, Normal Community and Bloomington for a central division. The western division will be river city based schools Peoria High, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Manual and Peoria Richwoods. The eastern portion of the conference will be Urbana, Central, Centennial and Danville. The teams in each division will play a round robin the first three weeks of the season. The next three weeks of the season will be a conference tournament, all leading up to the Big 12 conference championship game in Week 7.