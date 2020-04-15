Quiet start to signing day for Illini basketball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The first day of the NCAA basketball signing period opened Wednesday without much noise for Illinois. Adam Miller is the lone commit still waiting to sign, but the 4-star, Top 50 national prospect did not make any announcements or public comments on social media about signing. Several messages left for Miller were not returned.

Adam Miller commits to Illinois pic.twitter.com/IMIfhlyq2Q — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 22, 2019

The 6-foot-3 combo guard committed to the Illini the day after the early signing period ended, meaning he could not officially ink a National Letter of Intent until April 15. The regular signing period runs thru Aug. 1, the last day Miller can sign. The Morgan Park senior does not necessarily have to sign a letter of intent though, he could simply agree to a financial aid tender and enroll in school. Miller originally picked Illinois over Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Louisville among several others. At his ceremony in November, he said Michigan visited his house in Chicago and got in late with an offer as well.

Adam Miller weighs in on staying home and playing for his in-state school pic.twitter.com/8vKsHcGZRn — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) November 22, 2019

Illinois currently has the 15th ranked recruiting class nationally for 2020, with 4-star point guard Andre Curbelo and 3-star forward Coleman Hawkins already signed. Add Miller, and 247Sports ranks it as the second best group in the Big Ten.

Giorgi and Kofi dancing, yelling at Adam Miller: “We Love You!” pic.twitter.com/btPgsM1Lsw — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) September 21, 2019