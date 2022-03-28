CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois defensive back Quan Martin is doing his best to solidify his spot on the field this spring. The Illini fifth-year senior is learning multiple positions to make sure when his number is called, he’s prepared to step into a role with the group looking to replace the production of NFL Draft hopeful Kerby Joseph.

“Coach wants all guys in the back end to be able to learn all three spots,” Martin said. “Just being comfortable playing, slot, free safety and boundary safety so we kind of all just being able to be versatile and move around in the back end.”

“To earn spots here you got to have accountability,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said.

“Quan Martin can literally play anywhere in the secondary,” Illinois defensive backs coach Aaron Henry said. “Like he has coverage ability as a corner, he has range as a safety, he has tremendous ball skills. Like, he’s an anomaly in our secondary right.”

Martin has been on the field since his freshman year for the Illini, playing 42 games in all with 158 tackles to his name. The Florida native is coming off his best year yet racking up 55 tackles, one interception, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble. Henry says Martin and Sydney Brown are the leaders to replace Joseph.

“Sydney Brown is very, very, very special,” said Henry. “Quan Martin is extremely special. I think those two young men have just as much as ability and probably more ability than Kerby.”



“I’m just kind of being a voice in the back end,” Martin said. “I’ve been here long time just trying to help coach up the younger guys and develop those guys throughout the spring so they can be ready to play.”

Kerby Joseph’s breakout redshirt junior season is a blueprint for Martin and the other defensive backs. Joseph became just the fifth Illini safety in the last 50 years to earn First Team All-Big Ten accolades. The Florida native tied for first in the nation with five interceptions in the regular season and was third in the country with three fumble recoveries.

“Obviously losing a kid like that to the NFL like he’s supposed to go,” Henry added. “Obviously his talent is through the roof, but we got some guys on the backend in Sydney and Quan Martin, who I think they’re going to pick up and Kendal Smith as well, they’re going to pick up exactly where Kerby left off at.”

Martin and the Illini will take the field for the annual spring game on April 21 at Memorial Stadium, the first and only chance for fans to see the team before the fall.