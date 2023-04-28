(WCIA) — Florida native Quan Martin’s life has completely changed. Martin was drafted in the second round, 47th overall to the Washington Commanders Friday night.

The former Illini defensive back was surrounded by family and friends and Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry, who took the trip after being at the draft in Kansas City.

Martin was All Big Ten, starting in all 13 games and playing all over the secondary for Illinois. This past season, Martin had 64 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, and two forced fumbles on the season, also leading Illinois is solo tackles.

Martin is now the second Illini to get drafted this year. Following Devon Witherspoon, who was drafted 5th overall to the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night.

With Martin and Witherspoon, Illinois had two top-50 picks for the first time since A.J. Jenkins and Whitney Mercilus went in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. The Illini had two defensive backs drafted in the top 50 for the first time since the NFL-AFL merger.

Martin is the 15th Fighting Illini drafted by Washington and the first since DB Scott Turner, who was picked by Washington in the seventh round of the 1995 NFL Draft.