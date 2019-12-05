Quade, Fleming, and Brown earn All-Big Ten honors

(WCIA) — Illinois outside hitter Jacqueline Quade was is named a First-Team All-Big Ten selection for the 2019 season. The senior leads the big ten with 474 kills, averaging 4.19 per set. As a junior, she was recognized as a First-Team All-Big Ten selection by unanimous vote.

Middle hitter Ashlyn Fleming also earned a Second-Team All-Big Ten honor, she leads the Illini with 107 blocks. Redshirt freshman setter Diana Brown was named to the All-Freshman Big-Ten team. Brown registered 1242 assists this season.

Next up, the Illini will face No.17 Utah in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The match will take place in Provo, UT on Friday, December 6th, at 5 p.m. CT.