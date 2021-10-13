QB ‘to be determined’ before Penn State

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brandon Peters should be good to go next week after being removed Saturday against Wisconsin for medical reasons.

That was the good update for Peters, but the bad news was Bret Bielema not being committal towards his senior starter. Transfer Art Sitkowski finished the game for the Illini. Previously Bielema has said players will not lose their job because of injury, but the QB spot is currently up in the air.

“It’s kind of a to be determined,” said Bielema. “We’ll do some Penn State preparation this week but it’s more about getting our team better, where we’re at right now. We’ll make the decision about who’s going to start against Penn State probably that Tuesday, so that the players know going into the preparation Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday to get ready for Saturday.”

The Illini have an open week for some extra time to prep for Penn State. Their game Saturday will be at 11 a.m.