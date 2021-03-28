QB battle intensifies with Brandon Peters back on the field for sixth season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini are one week into their spring practices, and the quarterback battle is being watched closely. With Brandon Peters delaying his post-grad plans and joining Illinois for another season, it’s a stiff competition between him and redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams.



The battle will carry over into the fall, so don’t expect offensive coordinator Tony Petersen to name a starter by the end of spring ball. However, Petersen says Peters and Williams bring different skill sets to the room–both with the ability to to run the system.

“We’ll start with Brandon, he’s got God-given NFL type of talent, 6-foot-4 he’s 220 pounds, and he can run pretty well,” says Petersen. “I think just the opposite of Brandon is Isaiah. He’s that natural leader. So he’s totally different there, they’re different physically, they’re different talent wise, but they’re also totally different as far as what they bring to the table as far as their assets or leadership abilities.”

Peters is among the 15 other super seniors returning to the program for an extra season of eligibility. He’ll play his sixth season of college football under new head coach Bret Bielema, although change is nothing new Peters.

“I think this will be about the sixth or seventh offense that I’ve learned,” he says.

With Peters deciding to come back for a third year with the Illini, the senior will be one of the most experienced holdovers for Bielema. Peters says he knew he wanted to come back before Bielema was hired — but a conversation with the new man in charge confirmed his desire to return.

“With this hire, motivation can be sparked, there can be a new belief,” says Peters. “I’m really excited to see where it goes.”

Petersen has worked with NFL guys like Jeff Driskel and Gardner Minshew at his previous stops.

He says getting Peters to the same stage is his goals

“I’m gonna come in and try to do what I did with those guys and make sure he has the best year of his career that he can have,” says Petersen. “I’m going to work around him, what he’s familiar with. If we have to change some terminology a little bit to make it easier for him, I’m going to do everything I can to make things right at the quarterback spot.”

Peters started five games, missing three after testing positive for COVID-19 last season. Williams made the most of his opportunities, setting the new program record for rushing yards by a quarterback in his first start. Peters knows the starting job won’t just be given to him again.

“Isaiah’s a competitor too. He took his opportunity and ran with it when he got in the game, and did some really good stuff,” says Peters. “For me looking at it, I need to go win a job, and I got to compete with Isaiah and all the other guys in the room. I’m ready to come back and prove myself one last year.”