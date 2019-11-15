Purple Riders set for quarterfinals

ARCOLA (WCIA) — There are just 64 teams left in the state that are still playing high school football. The quarterfinal playoff rounds begin on Saturday, and Arcola is back for the first time since 2015.

It’s their 17th appearance in the quarterfinals, but this year is the most successful season under third year head coach Nick Lindsey.

“The kids are real excited, and they deserve it, they put out all the work that they have,” says Lindsey. “I’m happy for them more than anything. But our ultimate goal is further than this, we’re excited to be here but we can’t be satisfied. Anytime you’re this far and 1 of 8 teams at our level still practicing..that’s special.”

No. 4 Arcola has boasted a high-powered offense this year, but the same can be said about Central A&M. The Raiders are the top seed in the 1A Bracket, and the Purple Riders’ next opponent. Arcola has relied on the rushing attack this season, senior Austin Hopkins has earned more than 1,000 rushing yards this season. Meanwhile, the Raiders get the ball off the ground quite a bit, as quarterback Connor Heaton has completed more than 2,000 yards.

Arcola will play Central A&M on Saturday, November 16th at 1:30 PM in Moweaqua.