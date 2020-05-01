Punkay commits to Illinois Wesleyan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Wesleyan is keeping the talent in central Illinois, in central Illinois. Central Pryce Punkay is the lately 217-product to commit to the Titans.

Punkay averaged 17.7 points for the Maroons this season, hitting 117 3’s for the season, a Central school record.

He joins four other central Illinois natives with Illinois Wesleyan, one of the four being another former Maroon Doug Wallen.

“I’m comfortable with the guys already, even the guys not from around here. It’s kind of cool because we have something we can kind of bond over and stuff we already know. I mean, the 217 is kind of a big area but we’re proud to be from that area,” Punkay said. “The way they treat your during the recruitment process is the same way they treat you when you’re actually a student there. They don’t put on a face that’s nicer or something like that, they’re genuine with everyone.”

Punkay joins WCIA 3 Boys Player of the Year Connor Heaton at Illinois Wesleyan next season.