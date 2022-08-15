MAROA (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth football returns six players on the both sides of the ball, including several proven guys at skill positions. Quarterbacks Kaiden Maurer and Jack Horve will combine to throw to go to target Jacob Blunck with the majority of handoffs to Aiden Riser. The former offensive lineman will be in the backfield, as well as anchoring the defense as the team’s top tackler.

With 60 players on the roster, a big junior class (21) paves the way for the Trojans, who only feature 10 seniors. They will look to take the Trojans back to the postseason, after losing in the second round the past two trips to the playoffs, finishing 8-3 last season.

“We’ve been playing since JFL, I mean, we lived together a little bit during the summer, I mean we’re super close and know each other like the back of our hands,” Blunck said about the senior class.



“I mean we’ve got plenty of weapons,” Maroa-Forsyth head coach Josh Jostes said. “Big thing we’re excited about, we feel like with that big junior class we’re going to have a lot of kids that only start one way and in 2A football that’s a big deal right now and we have two kids penciled in there that can play both ways.”

Maroa-Forsyth opens the season Aug. 26 at Pleasant Plains.