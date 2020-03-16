PROGRAM CHANGER: Dosunmu legacy remains despite no NCAA

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ayo Dosunmu high-fived fans and gave his family a hug after beating Iowa in the regular season finale. The Illini sophomore didn’t know at the time it would be his last walk off the court this season, one he dedicated to the fans.

“For them to have this success, I really do it for them, because they really deserved and they really earned it, and we’re just trying to make noise in the postseason,” Dosunmu said.

While those dreams were cut short, his legacy will be ingrained in Illini Nation. As a 4-star recruit out of Chicago, he was a Top-50 player nationally, with several power-five offers but chose to stay home.

“Being able to do it for your home state, me being from Chicago Illinois is just made it that much easier for me,” Dosunmu said after committing to the Illini.

He was the first true freshman in school history to lead the Illini in scoring. Dosunmu turned down a chance to enter the 2019 NBA draft, and returned to Champaign for another season, to take care of some #UnfinishedBusiness of leading the Illini back to the Big Dance for the first time since 2013.

“I just believe in this team, I feel like we can accomplish so much,” Dosunmu said in the summer of 2019. “I said a lot of things that I didn’t accomplish, and things that I need to accomplish.”

“We both had an unbelievably common link in wanting to see this thing grow, and his pride is second to none,” Brad Underwood said.

And surely, he started taking care of business. Dosunmu was at the helm of a historic season for the Illini, winning the program’s most Big Ten games since 2005. The season was highlighted by his clutch shots in late-game situations.

“Find anybody that’s better,” Underwood said. “Find anyone who’s made more game winners, impacted a team, impacted a program.”

But his career was met with some adversity. This season against Michigan State, Dosunmu silenced the State Farm Center, after going down with a leg injury in the final seconds. He only missed one game, but Dosunmu bounced back in impressive fashion, finishing his last six games averaging 19 points. One of his most impressive post-injury performances was scoring a game high 24 points to lead the Illini to a win at No. 9 Penn State. Dosunmu defined himself as a player that loved to play on the road.

“That Mamba Mentality, I just knew that our team needed a win, and I knew this would be a big win,” Dosunmu said.

“My love for Ayo runs beyond what you can even imagine,” Underwood said. “You’re talking about a guy who was getting ready to perform on the stage he loved the most, and that was the big stage.”

But Illini didn’t get their chance to dance, with the NCAA tournament ending before it started. If Dosunmu decides to turn pro, he’ll leave with unfinished business, but has made an unforgettable mark on Illinois basketball.