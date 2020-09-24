Probst wins Athlete of the Week

TEUTOPOLIS (WCIA) — Macy Probst is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Teutopolis junior tennis standout is still undefeated this season at 7-0 in singles play and 11-0 in doubles play. Probst is also at the top of her class with a 4.0 grade point average. She finished 6th in state last season but won’t get the chance to compete on her sport’s biggest stage this year, after the IHSA limited the postseason to just sectionals for girls’ tennis.

“One of my goals is definitely to stay undefeated, hopefully I can do that,” Probst said. “Obviously at sectionals, win and sat I would go to state I guess. The fact that I made it. Just have a successful season, all the girls together.”

Probst is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl next summer.

