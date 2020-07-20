Pritzker says “no guarantees” for high school sports this fall

URBANA (WCIA) — The fall sports season is now in the hands of the government. On Tuesday, the IHSA deferred their return-the-play decisions over to the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Governor’s Office.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Urbana on Monday, and voiced his thoughts on high school sports returning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other bordering states such as Iowa and Missouri are moving forward with a fall season, despite having higher infection rates than Illinois. Pritzker says it’s a testament that Illinois is handling the pandemic more effectively, and is therefore worried about resuming with a high school sports season.

“That concerns me, so I want to see how we can clamp down on the transmission, here even more,” says Pritzker. “I know a lot of coaches are making preparations, and schools are making preparations to do this right, but there’s no guarantees. In this world of COVID-19 this is a moment when we’re just going to have to make decisions as we go.”

The IHSA Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday to further discuss the future of a fall sports season.