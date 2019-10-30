Prince back on the court for Illini volleyball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Beth Prince is happy to be back on the court. The Illini outside hitter returned to the lineup last week, playing an entire match without restrictions for the first time since early September. Prince had 11 kills in both the Penn State and Ohio State matches.

“You know it’s been tough not being able to practice so getting to put on the jersey and warm-up and play is just really rewarding I guess and makes the patience worth it cause it was tough,” Prince said.



“It’s just we wanted to work her back in and see how she did in a full match against a good Ohio State team and she did a nice job so it’s about scoring as a team she helps the team,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said.

Illinois is back in action this weekend, hosting Michigan Friday night and Michigan State on Saturday night. Both start at 7 p.m.