MATTOON (WCIA) — Blair Powers is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Mattoon junior won the IHSA Class 2A Rantoul Regional at Willow Pond Golf Course firing a two-under 70, leading her team to an appearance at the sectional.

On Monday, Blair followed it up by carding a 74 at the Normal West Sectional at Ironwood Golf Course, tying for first place after 18 to force a playoff, before falling on the first extra hole to take runner-up. She now heads to this weekend’s state tournament, making her second appearance, looking to improve upon last year’s 40th place finish.

“It gives me really good confidence especially getting first at Regionals and then tying for first at Sectionals so I had two really great rounds so I hope to have another really great round in state too,” Powers said.

