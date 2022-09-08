OAKWOOD (WCIA) — Grant Powell is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. Powell recently broke the school record for career goals with almost 50 total. 13 this season alone.

Grant also holds the single season assist and goals scored records. The senior is also a three sport athlete, playing basketball and baseball as well, but is an even better student with a 4.0 GPA. Powell plans to get his associates degree from DACC following his May graduation..

“I know I’ve set all the records, but it’s really a team game,” Powell said. “I can’t set the records without the rest of my team. I mean, Reef Pacot has been with me all four years and has really helped me with all these records. I mean, he’s right behind me in all of them.

Powell is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//