SAVOY (WCIA) -- After an nine-year stint overseas playing professionally, Trent Meacham is back home in Champaign using his experiences to give back to his community.

"Going overseas you get out of your comfort zone, you can't help but grow," Meacham said. "So for me, kind of a home body, went to school here and to get away from everybody, everything I knew. Basketball is basketball but off the court was totally different. Different languages, different cultures, different foods, different customs and at first it was kind of scary and different and foreign, obviously, but I learned to really appreciate a lot of that stuff. Both my wife and I, it was an incredible experience and I feel very blessed that I could continue to play the game that I grew up doing like this at camps and actually make a living and do that for a pretty long time."