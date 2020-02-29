Pleasant Plains to play for state title, Tri-County falls in state semifinals

NORMAL (WCIA) — The Pleasant Plains girls’ basketball team is playing for a state title. The Cardinals beat Port Byron Riverdale 42-27 Friday night in the Class 2A state semifinals to advance in their first appearance in the Final Four in school history. Plains will play the two-time defending state champ Chicago Marshall for the championship Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.

Tri-County got a rematch with Lanark Eastland in the Class 1A semifinals. After falling by a point last year, the Titans struggled to do much of anything Friday morning, falling 70-28.

“Good basketball team,” Tri-County head coach Joe Morrisey said about Eastland. “They got second in state last year for a reason and I think they lost one girl from that team from last year that really played very much. I think they look like they want to win one. I told their coach after the game, ‘Might as well get you the big one this year.'”

“I knew that this year especially with me and Bella being the main scorers, we always knew that we would have the man play but we always have the other three girls out there helping us out,” Tri-County junior guard Tayler Barry said.

“They knew who they needed to shut down and they’re just a really good team,” Tri-County sophomore guard Bella Dudley said. “They’re here, we’re here. They beat us last year but we’re still really young. We hope to come back next year. We’re losing two of our starters but in that same aspect one of our old starters is hurt so we’re going to be just as strong next year.”

The 42-point loss for Tri-County is the largest point margin in Class 1A state tournament history.