Pleasant Plains claims first ever girls basketball state title

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a case of ‘been there, done that’ against ‘the rookies’ for the 2A state championship. It was the rookies getting the better of the veterans as Pleasant Plains beat Chicago Marshall 43-37 for the state championship.

The rookie Cardinals were making their first ever appearance at the girls basketball state tournament. Their opponent, Chicago Marshall, is a 10-time state champion. Plains held off a second half rally from Marshall to claim that state title.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever been,” Aysa Smith said. “It’s pure joy, you dream of this, and to do it with my best friends, I’m so beyond grateful.”

“I keep using the word good, but it’s so much more than that,” Ali Fraase said. “It feels…so good just to be able to do this it feels amazing.”

“I’ve seen them grow since kindergarten, and I had so much pressure on me cause I didn’t want to let them down,” head coach TJ Fraase said. “All that hard work and going to tournaments, and yelling at them, and making them better has paid off.”