SPRINGFIELD (WCIA)– Undefeated Sacred Heart Griffin will be hosting Rochester for the last Leonard Bowl. SHG’s head coach, Ken Leonard, the winningest coach in Illinois High School Association History, will be facing Rochester’s head coach and his son, Derek Leonard, for the last time before Ken retires.

The winner of this game, will move on to the state championship at Memorial Stadium. SHG has beaten Rochester the last two times they have played. Last year, SHG beat Rochester in the semi-finals and the Cyclones also beat the Rockets earlier this season, the Rockets only loss of the year. For the Leonards, they’re happy to no longer be facing one another.

“It’s hard because you got to keep in perspective for these kids,” Rochester head coach Derek Leonard said. “It’s hey, they want to go to the state championship, that’s our goal here and that’s their goal so I’ll be happy when this is over finally, I think it’s time. I think it’s run it’s course.”

“For sure it’s the last,” SHG head coach Ken Leonard said. “We thought the last one was the last, but and we knew this could happen. It’s a unique story and it’s quite a honor for the family and our teams are teams are really good and we want to do the best that we can get a state championship.”

The Leonard Bowl is Friday at 7:00 p.m.