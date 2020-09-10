Play On: Covington football already into week four while Illinois still sidelined

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Masks, bringing your own water bottle and temperature screenings is what high school football looks like in a pandemic.

Covington head coach Tyler Campbell is in his first year with the school. He has been managing it the best he can with a strict screening process before games and practices, and a limit on game day crowds. But as soon as the Friday night lights come on, it’s the same game.

“The beauty of it is, once all the screening and all that stuff’s done you’re playing a game and it feels like regular football,” says Campbell. “The cheers just aren’t as loud when you score a touchdown. It’s been okay.”

Covington’s practices and games go on less than 10 miles from the Illinois border, which leaves teams on the other side like Danville, Westville, and Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin frustrated at not being able to play. Blue Devils head coach Mark Dodd is hoping a successful season in Indiana means good things for a spring season in Illinois.

“I hope it works well for Indiana,” Dodd said. “I hope the model is formed that, ‘Yes we can do this.’ They’re going to show us the way along with Iowa and all our bordering states.”

Covington’s 1-2 start is slower than what Campbell might have hoped for but the athletes are happy to even be out there. They hope by following the rules on their end, they can get to the end of the season.

“It’d feel great,” says sophomore safety Conlan Moore. “Give the seniors their last year, it’s all for them. They don’t know if they’re going to be able to play Friday, next week. You just gotta hope for them.”