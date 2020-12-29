Petersen named Illinois offensive coordinator in first hire for Bielema

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — New Illinois football coach Bret Bielema announced his first hire on Monday night, naming Tony Petersen his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Petersen spent this season in the same role at Appalachian State, leading the Mountaineers to a 9-3 record. The offense averaged 452 yards in total offense (26th nationally), including 264.9 rushing yards (7th nationally) on the season.

“After competing against Tony and his offensive style and game plan I have had tremendous respect for him as a coach,” Bielema said in a statement. “Throughout his career he has blended the roster and skill sets of the players to maximize the results. Here at Illinois, we will build an offensive identity that will provide balance, use tempo, and play with a physicality that will make Illini Nation smile. No matter from playing on the road in a hostile environment or here at Memorial Stadium, we will execute and maximize our players’ talents to build a sustained winning culture.”

Petersen is no stranger to the Big Ten. The 54-year old was the offensive coordinator and QB’s coach at Minnesota from 2000-2006. The Golden Gophers had three straight seasons from 2003-05 where they averaged more than 250 rushing yards per game, along with a record breaking performance from quarterback Bryan Cupito, who set the school’s all-time passing mark under Petersen’s guidance. Minnesota ranked third nationally in 2003, setting a school record by averaging 289.2 yards per game.

In addition to coaching against the Illini with the Gophers, Petersen was the offensive coordinator and QBs coach at Louisiana Tech in 2014, when Illinois lost to the Bulldogs in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

THE PETERSEN RESUME

2021: Illinois (Offensive Coordinator/QBs)

2020: Appalachian State (Offensive Coordinator/QBs)

2019: Missouri (Offensive Analyst)

2016-18: East Carolina (Offensive Coordinator/QBs)

2013-15: Louisiana Tech (Offensive Coordinator/QBs)

2010-12: Marshall (Assistant Head Coach/Co-OC/QBs)

2009: South Dakota (Assistant Head Coach/Co-OC/QBs)

2007-08: Iowa State (Quarterbacks)

2000-06: Minnesota (Co-Offensive Coordinator/QBs)

1999: Minnesota (Passing Game Coordinator)

1998: Marshall (Offensive Coordinator/QBs)

1997: Marshall (Quarterbacks)

1996: Marshall (Tight Ends)

1993-95: Marshall (Quarterbacks)

1992: Marshall (Wide Receivers)

1991: Marshall (Running Backs)

1990: Kentucky (Graduate Assistant)



Playing Experience

1987-88: Marshall (Quarterback)

1985-86: San Joaquin Delta College (Quarterback)