Peters will return “sooner than later”, but Sitkowski expected to start Saturday

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The quarterback spot is officially a question mark for Illinois football heading into Game Two against UTSA, but Illini head coach Bret Bielema gave a good indication of who will line up behind center.

“Art [Sitkowski] will be the guy that takes a hold,” said Bielema Thursday.

Sitkowski had to come into the game after starter Brandon Peters was injured in the first half. The Illini revealed earlier in the week Peters hurt his left shoulder, but he’s already back throwing in practice.

“Today [Brandon] threw again, he looked good throwing the football,” said Bielema. “Don’t know what decision we’ll make on gameday, other than he’s really progressed nicely.”

Saturday’s game will be the Roadrunners season opener, and their first game against a Big Ten opponent. UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor see advantages and disadvantages in Illinois already having a game under their belt.

“There’s just no way to duplicate a game, other than playing the game,” says Traylor. “They’re just gonna be better for it. In the fourth quarter, they’ll be more prepared for that than we will be. They did lose a couple of kids to injury, that’s the negative of playing the game. But they’ll be more prepared for the game than we will when it comes to that aspect just from getting to have done it.”

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Big Ten Network.