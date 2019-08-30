Peters: “There’s definitely a lot to prove”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will start just his fifth collegiate game on Saturday when Akron visits Memorial Stadium. The Michigan grad transfer won the starting job last week, now the former Top 100 national recruit says it’s about taking advantage of the opportunity on college football’s biggest stage.

“There’s definitely a lot to prove,” Peters said. “I mean for me as a player and as a person. That’s all I’ve got to say about that, I’m just really excited to get out there and show what I can do.”

Peters completed just one pass as a redshirt sophomore last season for the Wolverines, playing as a backup. The Indiana native has plenty of playmakers around him to succeed, including one of the deepest backfields in the Big Ten. Reggie Corbin, Mike Epstein and Ra’Von Bonner all return as experienced tailbacks. Southern California transfer receivers Trevon Sidney and Josh Imatorbhebhe also add much needed depth to the passing game, along with the leading receiver from last year, Ricky Smalling.