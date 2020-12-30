Peters returning to Illinois for sixth season with “more to prove”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Not much went to plan for Brandon Peters this season. A blowout loss to Wisconsin in the season opener was just the start of a disappointing fall for the Illinois quarterback. A positive COVID-19 test forced Peters to miss three games, derailing a highly anticipated fifth season for the former Michigan grad transfer. A win at Nebraska was one of the few highlights, but it was short lived, after the Ohio State game was canceled a week later. Three straight losses to end a tumultuous 2020 all but made Peters’ decision for him. He was coming back for one more season in Orange and Blue.

“I just felt like for me personally a lot of opportunities were taken from me this year to go and prove myself,” Peters said on a Zoom call with media on Tuesday. “So from my perspective, I feel like I’ve got a lot more to prove, a lot more football play in college and seeing Coach Bielema’s vision and his passion, it seems like he loves the game of football. He loves to mentor love guys and he brings great energy to the program.”