Peters named to Maxwell Award watch list

(WCIA) — Baker Mayfield. Joe Burrow. Tua Tagovailoa. Now, Brandon Peters?

The Illini quarterback was named to the Maxwell Award Watch list on Friday, one of the most prestigious honors in college football. The previous three winners were also quarterbacks–Burrow (LSU), Tagovailoa (Alabama), and Mayfield (Oklahoma). The annual award is given to the College Player of the Year.

🏆 𝙈𝘼𝙓𝙒𝙀𝙇𝙇 𝙒𝘼𝙏𝘾𝙃 𝙇𝙄𝙎𝙏 🏆



One of the best in college football. https://t.co/RwmUoNPLIF — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) July 24, 2020

During the 2019 season, Peters missed several games due to injury but ranked 5th in the Big Ten with 18 passing touchdowns. He had 74 carries, for 213 yards, and three touchdowns. He also threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns against No.6 Wisconsin to help lead the Illini to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten History.

Peters is now among five other Illini on watch lists this preseason: Doug Kramer (Wuerfeel), Blake Hayes (Ray Guy), Alex Palczewski (Outland Trophy), Kendrick Green (Outland Trophy), Hansen (Bednarik, Butkus, Nagurski).