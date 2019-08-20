Peters named Illini QB starter

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Lincoln native Jermaine Hamlin is officially an Illini. The 6-foot-10 center was added to the roster on Tuesday for the 2019-2020 season. Hamlin had originally planned to go to prep school in Missouri this year after graduating from high school, but will instead enroll at Illinois.

"Jermaine is a young man who we've followed the last two years, and we are excited about the growth and development he has shown during that time," Underwood said in a statement. "He was one of the outstanding shot blockers and defenders on the EYBL circuit this summer, and we feel he can really impact the game on the defensive side of the floor. He has the desire to be a great player and his work ethic shows with the improvements he's made offensively. He has vastly improved his back-to-the-basket game and has good touch shooting it out to the mid-range. We feel good about the addition of Jermaine to our front court and the promising future he has ahead of him."