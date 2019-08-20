Peters named Illini QB starter

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football has its starting quarterback. Illini head coach Lovie Smith announced on Tuesday afternoon that Michigan grad transfer Brandon Peters will take the first reps of the season when Akron visits Memorial Stadium next Saturday.
“We loved Brandon when we got a chance to know him during the recruiting process,” Smith said in a statement. “Now that we’ve seen him on the field, he has been everything we though he would be. He has really thrown the ball well and is a better runner than he’s given credit for. Most importantly, he has moved into a leadership role for us. We’re pumped up about Brandon leading us heading into the season.”