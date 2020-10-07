Peters learns from NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in offseason: “I was taking everything in”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brandon Peters spent a weekend learning from one of the game’s greats this offseason. The Illinois quarterback went to Arizona to work out with Kurt Warner, spending time together both on and off the field. The experience is something Peters says he will take with him this season.

“Whenever you have a time to sit in front of a guy who’s done it at the highest level, he’s a Hall of Famer, he’s won a Super Bowl, I was taking in everything he had to say,” Peters said. “He had a lot of great knowledge for me, what is expected out of you at the QB position.”



“You expect better play the second time around. Experience teaches you an awful lot and Brandon has been in our system. I feel like every time I’ve talked, I’ve talked about my confidence in what Brandon can do in our system. We want to take another step.”