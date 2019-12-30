Pep rally pumps up both fan bases for Redbox Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (WCIA) — The Redbox Bowl is played in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium but on Sunday Illini and Bears fans filled San Francisco for a pep rally.

The Illini will bus down to Santa Clara from San Francisco, it’s a bout a 40 miles trip, and usually takes about an hour and a half depending on traffic.

Both Cal and Illinois were at a pepe rally just outside the team hotel Sunday afternoon in Embarcadero Plaza. Bears head coach Justin Wilcox and Lovie Smith both spoke to the crowd, thanking Illini Nation for their support all season.

“We’re not going to let you down,” Lovie said. “Getting to six wins this year was important but there’s a big difference between six and seven wins so we’re excited about playing tomorrow.”

The team has no doubt has a lot of fun on the trip, exploring every thing the Bay Area has to see and so but they are here to play a game and the focus has now shifted. The team had it’s final walk thru today, as the players make their final preparations to play.

“We had some fun these last couple of days, going to the Warriors game, Alcatraz, but you know it’s time to play a game and represent Illinois on a national level,” Dre Brown said. “We get to play on national tv, so that will be a lot of fun, just starting to flip the switch right now and really focus on the game.”

Illinois and Cal kick off at 3:00 central time on Monday on FOX.