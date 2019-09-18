Penalties hurting Illini, who rank last in B1G

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois football team is hurting itself. The Illini are last in the Big Ten in penalty yards, averaging 84.3 in each of its first three games. The lack of discipline was on full display in the loss to Eastern Michigan, as the Illini were flagged nine times for 80 yards. The Eagles were whistled just twice for 20 yards.

“It’s things that we can fix,” Illinois senior running back Reggie Corbin said. “You know that was the great about it, it’s little things and things that we can control easily.”



“I can guarantee you every week I stand in front of you, I’m going to talk about cleaning up the little things, that is a big part of it,” Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. “Just the discipline that’s involved with everything.”

Illinois will have to clean up its play to have a shot to compete with Nebraska. The Huskers come in averaging less than 50 yards per game in penalties.