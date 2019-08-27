PBL’s Busboom ahead of the curve

PAXTON (WCIA) — Dalton Busboom hits hard on the football field and hits the books the same way.

“Anytime coach brings up a math question or anything school related there always like, ‘Dalton you got this one,’ or ‘Bus you got this one,’ so there’s always something like that coming up in practices,” Busboom said.

As a starting linebacker and offensive lineman at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Dalton is also the top of his class. The three-sport athlete is on track to be the Valedictorian, and graduate with a 4.0 GPA.

“When he showed up the first day he knew the playbook before the end of practice,” first-year PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “He’s a great player, he’s probably our best lineman and our best linebacker, if not our best defensive player. And he’s just an animal out there, and it’s crazy to be able to coach a kid that is probably smarter than you are.”

Busboom is smarter than 97 percent of high schoolers in the country, according to a study, scoring a 35 out of 36 on his ACT. On the field, the senior uses the same approach as in the classroom. That dedication led him to 53 tackles last season, with 13 tackles for loss.

“In the academic world, it’s all about hard work, and trying your best,” said Busboom. “And on the football field, it’s definitely about hard work, so they just go hand-in-hand with the different kind of intangibles you bring to the football field.”

Dalton has one more season of football left before he starts focusing just on his academics. He’s applied to several Ivy league schools and wants to pursue a career in math or science. Before he does, he’ll look to beat Ford Co. rival Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.