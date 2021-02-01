PBL resets ahead of different season

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Basketball games are finally being played in high schools around the state, but some have to wait just a little bit longer before they can hit the court.

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers get their season tipped off on Saturday. They are coming off their best season under head coach Adam Schonauer with a regional title, but no starters are returning. Coaches and players are still going to make the most of the season they have.

“Our philosophy, our expectations are a little bit different,” says Schonauer. “We’re going to play everyone, and we’re going to give everybody a lot of minutes. One, to give those Seniors that experience of playing on a Varsity basketball team, also get those Juniors some Varsity experience. Hopefully with the quick turnaround, they can retain a lot of information and hit the ground running going into next year.”

“I think just trying to win every game,” says senior guard Gavin Coplea. “We don’t have a lot this year but we’ll just try to go out and win every one. There’s no regional so that’s all we can do.”

The Panthers have a 13 game season ahead of them. They will start at Monticello Saturday at 4:30 p.m.