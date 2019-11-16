PBL football heads to quarterfinals for first time in 21 years

PAXTON (WCIA) — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team is playing in a quarterfinal game for the first time since 1998. The Panthers head to top seed Princeton for a third round playoff game Saturday at 1 p.m.

“Physicality is going to have to be our game this week,” PBL senior running back Hunter Anderson said. “They’re a good team and if we’re physical enough I think we can beat them.”



“They are a really physical football team so we’re definitely going to have to stop the run,” PBL head coach Josh Pritchard said. “They’ve got a 6’2, 215-pound back and their defense has only given up 10 points a game so we know it’s going to be a tight ball game, but whether it’s defensively or offensively, we just want to come out with a one-point victory.”

The Panthers (9-2) have outscored opponents 73-13 in two playoff games so far, while the Tigers (10-1) are coming off a 16-0 shutout win over Spring Valley Hall in the second round.