Payton Taylor going from four-sport high school star to focusing on one at Illinois State

SIDELL, Ill. (WCIA) — Payton Taylor is making good use out of his home gym these days. The Salt Fork senior is getting plenty of time in lifting weights, he’s also taking advantage of his backyard throwing ring.

Unfortunately for Taylor, the next time he’ll throw competitively will be in college, after the IHSA canceled spring sports due to COVID-19.

“I was going all in this year,” Taylor said.

Taylor had been taking advantage of extra practice time and ability to lift at home the past month, as he held out hope that high school sports would return. The Illinois State commit hit 180 feet in the discus and 57 in the shot put. Both marks would have won the state title last year.

“I’ve been measuring like once a week and my numbers have been a lot better since last year already,” Taylor said.

Payton helped Salt Fork win the Class 1A team state track and field title last year, finishing fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus. The rare four-sport Storm athlete was also a linebacker and running back on the football team, as well as a leader on the court. Managing it all was tough, especially in the spring balancing two sports at the same time. That’s why he made the tough choice to not play baseball this year, just so he could focus on throwing.

“It was kind of difficult because I had to wake up in the mornings to go to football lifting at like 5:30 and then after that I threw, after lifting,” Taylor said. “Then went to school, and then I threw for an hour or so and then I went to baseball, and then I went and hit in the cage in my house.”

Taylor credits more rest time for his spike in numbers. He’ll leave Salt Fork as a three-time state qualifier, and just a few feet short of breaking both the discus and shot put school records, numbers he would have likely broke with ease this spring.

Taylor chose to attend Illinois State over Eastern Illinois and chose track over other offer for football.