Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Bruns, Johnson win Friday Football Fever Play of the Week

PAXTON (WCIA) — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers are the Friday Football Fever Week 2 Play of the Week winners. Quarterback Mason Bruns quickly tossed the ball to the Aiden Johnson, faking out the defense, as Johnson raced to the end zone for the touchdown helping PBL beat Olympia 38-8. The Panthers received more than half of the social media vote between Facebook and Twitter to determine the winner, edging out runner-up Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin and third place finisher Sacred Heart-Griffin.

VOTE for the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week from Week 2 between @BHRABlueDevils @dawsondodd_ to Trent Kruse, @PBL_Football @bruns_mason to Aiden Johnson, @SHGCyclones Kole Kersting scoop and score — WCIA 3 Sports (@WCIA3sports) September 6, 2021