Paxton-Buckley-Loda looks ahead to re-match in second round

PAXTON (WCIA) — More than a dozen area teams are moving onto the second round of the playoffs, including Paxton-Buckley-Loda who won its first round game, beating No. 9 seed Eureka 25-6.

“It’s awesome. It wasn’t the prettiest win, but you’re one of 16 teams left in 3A and that’s pretty special,” says head coach Josh Pritchard.

The No. 8 seed Panthers have made seven straight appearances in the playoffs, but will be tested in their year’s second round matchup against Unity. The Rockets are the No. 1 seed in the 3A class, after finishing the regular season 9-0. The Panthers played the Rockets during Week 8, suffering a 35-0 loss.

“I don’t wanna say we wanted that, but I think we saw that was a possibility that could happen,” says Pritchard. “They beat us pretty handedly and pretty easily so I hope that we can put a game plan together, and our kids come ready to play to at least give Tolono a little bit better game at their place.”

The date and time for the second-round matchup between Unity and PBL has not been announced.

