Paxton-Buckley-Loda football manager gets the surprise of a lifetime

PAXTON (WCIA) — Braden Mutchmore can’t physically play football, but that wasn’t going to stop him from being a part of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Football Team.

“The adrenaline rush is just awesome,” says Braden. “Having everyone on the football field and on the bleachers cheering us on, it’s awesome.”

Braden has cerebral palsy, and every Friday night he leads the panthers onto the field. Their game against Seneca turned out to be a little different, though, with more than just his teammates behind him. Braden was surprised with a custom-made ATV from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The surprise took months of planning with only a few people aware of Friday’s events. Panthers head coach Josh Pritchard was included in the small group of individuals.

“Make-A-Wish wanted to do something for Braden, and they wanted football to be a part of it,” says Pritchard. “There’s not another kid on this team that we feel like deserves anything more than what Braden does.”

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” says Braden. “I was super shocked that it happened.”

Braden has spent the last four years with the team helping at practice and on the sidelines, but everyone knows his role is so much more than that.

“The kids get inspired by him, for a kid that’s not even gonna be on the field unfortunately, and for him to lead your kids out, the kids want that, they ask me for that. Goes to show what they really think of him, and how much they respect him,” says Pritchard.



Alex Ruech, a senior lineman for the team says Braden “is just like all of us, and always puts his time in.” Ruech adds, “He keeps us going too, he’s always on us, he’s just like another coach, and another player–he’s always strong.”

“Basically I’m out on the field, and it’s pretty awesome to be able to do that,” says Braden.

Braden also says he’s lucky to be a part of the team, but the team says they’re even luckier to have him.