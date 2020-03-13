Paxton-Buckley-Loda applies to join Illini Prairie Conference

PAXTON (WCIA) — The Illini Prairie Conference could be getting a new team. Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s school board has voted in favor of applying to join the IPC. Panthers principal Brock Niebuhr confirmed the plans on Friday afternoon, saying it would start for the 2021-22 school year and include all PBL sports.

Prairie Central principal Brad Allen is the Illini Prairie president and says a vote to approve teams into the conference will take place on March 23rd. The need to add another team started after St. Thomas More went to 8-man football in January, leaving the league one team short of a closed 10-team league. The Sabers are staying in the conference for all other sports except football.

“We have received four applications,” Allen said. “At this time, the top priority is to replace St. Thomas More on the football schedule, which will allow us to have 10 football members and 11 total conference members.”