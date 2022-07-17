SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — After a nearly four hour rain delay, there were prime conditions on the course for the final round of the Memorial Health Championship at Panther Creek Country Club in Springfield. Some of the best players in the world were in the capital looking to play their way on to the PGA tour.

Mahomet resident Luke Gannon who Monday qualified into the field and he makes the cut for the first time in a professional event, he’s on the par 3 17th and sticks it to within a couple of feet after playing the U.S. Open and John Deere Classic. Gannon sinks the putt for his third birdie of the day, he goes out in 33, finishing tied for 75th.

Former Illini Michael Feagles also in the field with full time status on Korn Ferry Tour. He’s on the par four 8th and is chasing the pin leaving himself with a nice birdie opportunity. He just misses, running it by the cup. Feagles still cards a 68 today, he’s tied for 57th.

The leaders go low with eight guys at 20-under par or better, led by Paul Haley II, here on 18 his final two putts, after carding a 61 yesterday, he shoots 64 today to post 27-under for the week.

The walk up the 18th meant a little bit more to Paul Haley II. With his win all but in the bag carrying a three shot lead, the 34-year old savored the moment getting his first victory in a decade.

“It feels great,” Paul Haley II said. “Obviously it’s been a long time but I’ve been very close these last four years so very excited to get it done today, it was just kind of my time today.”

Haley not only set the course record but he also punched his ticket back to the PGA Tour for the first time since 2013. For other guys like former Illini Michael Feagles, that still remains the goal. Feagles is in his first full season playing on the Korn Ferry Tour and after four straight rounds in the 60’s, the Arizona native is confident his time is coming.

“This is going to be my life, this is going to be my career, it’s what I’m going to do, I don’t have a back-up plan so I’m going to give it my all,” Michael Feagles said. “I believe I’m one of the best players and I’m going to be on the PGA Tour and it’s just a matter of time.

Feagles has his status on the KFT secured but for other guys like Mahomet resident Luke Gannon, the Memorial Health Championship was a breakthrough, cashing his first paycheck at a PGA tour sanctioned event.

“It’s definitely a grind but I think most of it is just mental,” Luke Gannon said. “Just getting over the hurdle of one of them like you have to make the putt and I had a 15-footer to get in this event and make it and that’s huge when you have to make putts to make the cut.”

Gannon will head to the Canadian tour from here, Feagles is on his way to the Korn Ferry Tour finals and Haley to the PGA Tour, a champion of the Memorial Health Championship.